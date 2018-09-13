Columbia's Lunch-in-the-Park Program Heading to Douglass Park

COLUMBIA - As a way to promote community involvement and recreation, Columbia's Lunch in the Park program is heading to Douglass park.

From 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Monday, lunch is being served and the book-mobile will be there to give people the opportunity to catch up on some reading.

Douglass park has been under close watch after a shooting that sent four teenagers to the hospital happened in the same general vicinity as the park.