Columbia's Lunch-in-the-Park Program Heading to Douglass Park

6 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Monday, July 16 2012 Jul 16, 2012 Monday, July 16, 2012 5:53:54 AM CDT July 16, 2012 in News
By: KOMU Staff

COLUMBIA - As a way to promote community involvement and recreation, Columbia's Lunch in the Park program is heading to Douglass park. 

From 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Monday, lunch is being served and the book-mobile will be there to give people the opportunity to catch up on some reading.

Douglass park has been under close watch after a shooting that sent four teenagers to the hospital happened in the same general vicinity as the park. 

 

