Columbia's Neighborhood Watch plans to expand events

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Neighborhood Watch has more than 4000 members - but it wants more. An annual membership meeting will be held Thursday night for prospective and current members.

The organization wants to increase not only the number of members it has, but also the number of community events it holds. President of Columbia's Neighborhood Watch, Greg Reed, said increased funding has helped.

"Now, when we have more money to spend, we are planning on increasing the number of our yearly community events from around 7, to hopefully fourteen," Reed said.

He said increased funding will also the organization to better advertise its events.

"We always want more people to come to our events, and advertising lets people know that we are actually doing something," Reed said.

In the past, Neighborhood Watch events have included training sessions with the Columbia Police Department.

Thursday night's meeting will be held at City Hall at 7 pm.

Bill Cantin from Columbia's Community Development Department will speak at the meeting.

"Getting out and about in your neighborhood is so important. That, and working together with your neighbors, can make where you live a much safer place," Cantin said.

Reed also said Columbia's Neighborhood Watch is looking to fill four remaining seats on its board.