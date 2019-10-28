Columbia's new adult high school is open for business

Monday, October 28 2019
By: Stephanie LaChance, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Adults who did not receive a high school diploma will now have the opportunity.

The MERS Goodwill Excel Center is now up an running. It is a tuition free, public adult high school available for those 21 and up.

The school offers free daycare, transportation options and extended hours to students. The Excel Center in Columbia, funded by MERS Missouri Goodwill Operations, is one of four locations in Missouri. 

Jill Campbell, an English teacher at The Excel Center Columbia, said teaching adult students feels different, but exciting. 

“We want you here,” Campbell said. “You are going to want to be here. We are going to have fun and you're going to learn a lot."

The school was originally planning on opening October 28th. However, organizers were able to open the school one week early.

Mike Reynolds, director of The Excel Center, said this high school allows second chances.

“We tell all of our students we want to help them with industry-recognized credentials,” Reynolds said. 

MERS Goodwill Excel Center off of Providence Road is now taking enrollment for the second session starting in January. The Excel Center currently has over 100 students. 

To enroll in the second session, go to https://excel.mersgoodwill.org/ or call (573) 499-1220.

