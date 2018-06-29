Columbia's New High School

Some say it's like going backwards. After picking a site that drew criticism, the school board lets taxpayers and parents have their say about six possible sites for a new high school.

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place at the Columbia Public Schools Administration Building and was moved about a block down the street to West Jr. High School, because this controversial issue is one that officials thought would attract a large crowd. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and so begins the process of ranking the choices for the location of the new high school.

"Initially, when there were just two sites that had been presented to the school district, we thought that maybe we could do this in one meeting. Now it's clear that we'll have to have two, and it's conceivable even a third meeting," said Jim Ritter who is in charge of facilitating the meeting.

The date for the second meeting has not been announced yet, but that's when the committee will look at sewer and other infrastructure costs. If not covered in the second meeting, they will hold a third one, where the committee will present its rankings to the board.