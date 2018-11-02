Columbia's park rangers investigate report on sexual misconduct

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Park Rangers were investigating a report of sexual misconduct on Hinkson Creek Trail near Capen Bridge and Rock Quarry Road Sunday.

The University of Missouri Police Department and the City of Columbia Park Rangers were dispatched after receiving a report of sexual misconduct, according to a report released by the Columbia Police Department.

According to the report, an investigation revealed a female victim was running on the trail when a hispanic or black male passed by on a dark colored bicycle and grabbed the victim's butt. The victim later observed the same suspect exposing himself near Hinkson Field. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

MUPD has turned over the investigation to the City of Columbia Park Rangers.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will update with the latest information as it becomes available.