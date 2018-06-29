Columbia's Planned Parenthood Restarts Abortion Services

COLUMBIA - The city's Planned Parenthood clinic will resume abortion services on Wednesday. It hasn't provided abortion services since its doctor left for military service a year ago.

The clinic's new doctor will start providing abortion pills. In a month or so, the doctor will start providing surgical abortions at the discretion of she and the clinic.

Columbia's clinic is one of two clinics in Missouri that provide abortion services. That means there was only one clinic available to provide these services for the past year. The other 13 Planned Parenthood clinics provide abortion referrals - it connects patients with doctors available to provide the services.

The doctor will work at the clinic part-time.