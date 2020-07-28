Columbia's proposed mask ordinance

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council plans to review an ordinance on July 6 that would require people to wear masks.

City Manager John Glascock began drafting the ordinance earlier this week.

According to the ordinance attached to the meeting's agenda, everyone 10 years and older will require a face mask in the City of Columbia. A covering will be necessary "any time they are, or will be, in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private indoor spaces."

People will be exempt from wearing a face mask in certain situations. Some situations include, maintaining six feet of social distance in an outdoor setting, exercising outdoors, engaging in a sporting activity, and eating or drinking at an establishment.

The ordinance also requires employers to provide face masks to employees.

Additionally, it is enforced that any individual who violates the ordinance will be fined up to $15. Any business that chooses to violate the ordinance can be fined $100 per employee that violates.

For the ordinance to be approved, it will require six of the seven council members to vote in favor of it because of an additional emergency clause in the bill. If approved, it will remain in effect for 90 days, or until it is extended.