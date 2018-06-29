Columbia's transportation committee will vote on new road and bus projects

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) is working on a list of projects to obtain federal funding for the next four years. The committee will meet at City Hall on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to vote on the projects in the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

One new proposed project this year is the Nifong Blvd. expansion project. Nifong Blvd. is currently two lanes, and according to Senior Planner Mitch Scov, it has a lot of congestion issues during peak hours.

Other projects include various sidewalk, interstate pavement and bridge repairs.

The committee will continue to obtain funding for the CoMO Connect bus system.

"They are doing a new master plan for CoMO Connect, and a consultant is doing the work, and that will be continuing this fiscal year into next fiscal year," Scov said.

This plan includes new buses that will run partially on electricity.

At the Thursday meeting, the committee also will present the Unified Work Program (UPWP), which includes funding for two new aerial photos of the metropolitan planning area.

"We are going to have a satellite image taken of the metropolitan planning area, which shows very accurately what is on the ground," Scov said.

The images will help the committee plan trails and other projects where it is necessary to see Columbia's landscape and terrain in detail.

All the projects that will be discussed at the meeting are available on the city's website in detail.