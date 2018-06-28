Columbia's Tree Power Program Helps Lower Utility Bills

4 years 8 months 3 days ago Wednesday, October 23 2013 Oct 23, 2013 Wednesday, October 23, 2013 9:55:00 PM CDT October 23, 2013 in News
By: Caroline Hecker, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Lowering monthly utility bills can be as easy as well-designed landscaping.

Columbia Water and Light offers the Tree Power program, aiming to help conserve energy by encouraging homeowners to use energy-efficient landscaping.

Recent studies show proper landscaping can lower energy costs by as much as 30 percent as well as add 7 to 15 percent to a home's resale value.

Columbia resident Terry Freeman is participant in the Tree Power program.

In 2004, Freeman planted an Oak tree in his side yard to shade his home from the sun.
In addition to saving money on energy bills every month, Freeman said the tree provides more than just shade.

"Trees are aesthetically pleasing so I think they can have multiple effects," Freeman said. "They're nice to look at, help save money, and provide excellent shade, it's a great combination."


Homeowners who wish to participate in the program can begin the process by requesting an audit at gocolumbiamo.com.

An auditor is then sent to the home to survey the existing yard and to help the homeowner decide where the tree should be planted as well as what kind of tree best serves the homeowners needs.

Once decided upon, the homeowner will be given a coupon for a free shade tree redeemable at Superior Garden Center in Columbia.

The program gives homeowners the choice between River Birch, Red Maple, Crab Apple and Pin Oak trees.

Additionally, Tree Power warns residents to avoid certain trees that are susceptible to problems in our area. Silver Maple, Silver Poplar, Weeping Willow, Sycamore and Cottonwood trees are a few trees to avoid.

By and large, the program is designed to lessen energy costs year round. During the summer, when air conditioning use is at its highest, shade trees can be used in several ways.

Trees can be strategically planted to shade an air conditioning unit, utility meter or to shade a home itself. To achieve the most shade, it is best to plant trees on the west and south sides of the home, blocking the hot summer afternoon sun.

The program suggests homeowners use deciduous trees, those that shed their leaves at the end of the growing season, to conserve energy in the summer. These trees will not only block sunlight during summer months but will allow sunlight and warmth to penetrate a home during the winter.

Conversely, during the winter, blocking cold winter winds can help reduce costs.

Evergreen trees as well as other shrubs planted in the north and northwest corners of a property can create a windbreak, therefore reducing energy costs.

Ryan Williams, of Columbia Water and Light, says planting small shrubs can help conserve energy as well.

"If you plant small shrubs and other plants right next to the house, it creates a small dead air space that helps insulate your home," said Williams.

The city has given out over 2,600 vouchers for shade trees since the beginning of the program in the nineties.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
19 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
40 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
9am 77°
10am 78°
11am 79°
12pm 86°