Columbia Salon Cuts for Donations

COLUMBIA - A local hair salon is offering a haircut and shampoo for donations. The Green Meadows Hair Co. & Spa put on their annual Cut-a-thon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to help raise money for the family of Kent Whittaker.

Whittaker is suffering from Kidney cancer and is married with four kids. The salon also bought an iPad and issued raffle tickets for five dollars a piece.

The Salon intends to take the money from Sunday and give it to the family in a money order. Although the Cut-a-thon is a one day event, the spa will continue to accept donations for the Whittaker family.