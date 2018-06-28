Columbia School Board Discusses Budget for Next School Year

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education reviewed the budget for the 2014-15 school year at its regular meeting Monday night.

The meeting ran just over two hours, and the board addressed the budget toward the end of the meeting. Treasurer Linda Quinley and Superintendent Chris Belcher led the discussion and briefly ran through the budget documents with the other board members, and they explained significant details to their colleagues.

The documents included items like budget assumptions, which Quinley said had not changed much from the previous year. The last item addressed in the documents was the budget summary.

The operating budget for the 2014-15 school year is $183 million, while total spending is $300 million. Last year, total spending was $279 million.

The operating budget increased $6 million from last year. Quinley said the difference in the operating budget is due to the school district's increase in capital projects.

Quinley said although the budget is for one year, it is a look ahead to future budget plans. The board of education is working on a five year plan.

The Columbia Board of Education will vote on the 2014-15 budget on June 19.