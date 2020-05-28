Columbia School Board ends contract with SESI

6 days 14 hours 9 minutes ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 7:35:03 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News
By: Jessica Blake, Missourian

COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Columbia School Board voted unanimously Thursday to not renew its contract with Special Education Services Inc.

This means the district will be responsible for providing educational programming for the about 30 students currently receiving services through SESI in its FOCUS program. These are students with intense special needs.

The decision follows a year of controversy about the contract and SESI's management of FOCUS, which has been based at the district's Center of Responsive Education, or CORE.

Concerns about student seclusion and restraint have been at issue publicly since a September 2019 School Board meeting. In March, the district and SESI declined invitations to a state legislature hearing on a bill that would ban seclusion. The district already prohibits seclusion, though FOCUS does use "safe rooms" and both it and the district use restraint.

More News

Grid
List

Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies
Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies
(CNN) - President Donald Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies on Thursday, White House... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 7:39:26 AM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

As heated protests over George Floyd's death continue, Minnesota governor warns of 'extremely dangerous situation'
As heated protests over George Floyd's death continue, Minnesota governor warns of 'extremely dangerous situation'
(CNN) - Hundreds remained on the streets of Minneapolis late Wednesday night protesting the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 6:09:08 AM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Columbia nursing home employee tests positive
Columbia nursing home employee tests positive
COLUMBIA — An employee at The Bluffs in Columbia tested positive for COVID 19, executive director Donna Bowers announced in... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 8:33:14 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

American virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?
American virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?
US— The fraught, freighted number of this particular American moment is a round one brimming with zeroes: 100,000. A hundred... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 8:31:26 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19
No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not be collecting residential recycling curbside the week of May 25 after Columbia/Boone... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Three arrested on drug charges in Fulton
Three arrested on drug charges in Fulton
FULTON - Three people were arrested on drug charges after a narcotics search occurred at 1504 Monroe Street in Fulton.... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:31:16 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

MO COVID-19 testing exceeding targets, new test type arriving in state
MO COVID-19 testing exceeding targets, new test type arriving in state
JEFFERSON CITY - At his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri has so far been exceeding... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Boonville tourism and economy slowed down by COVID-19
Boonville tourism and economy slowed down by COVID-19
BOONVILLE - The City of Boonville relies heavily on their summer tourism season with attractions like the Katy Trail, Isle... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:57:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Retired MU astronaut looks back amid SpaceX launch
Retired MU astronaut looks back amid SpaceX launch
COLUMBIA —Americans are finally sending their own up to space again. When SpaceX's postponed rocket launch finally lifts off on... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Two juvenille suspects detained in connection to Dollar General fire
Two juvenille suspects detained in connection to Dollar General fire
COLUMBIA - Two 16-year-olds are being held on arson charges in connection to a May 11 fire at the Flanders... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Employee at Columbia Schnucks tests positive for COVID-19
Employee at Columbia Schnucks tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - An employee at the Forum Boulevard location of Schnucks has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 1:59:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather
UPDATE: Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 12:02:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Pettis County confirms six new cases
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Pettis County confirms six new cases
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:57:00 AM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern we’ve been in is about to head east and we’ll be left with cooler... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:57:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in Weather

Backwater Jacks owner speaks out after busy weekend
Backwater Jacks owner speaks out after busy weekend
LAKE OF THE OZARKS —After videos of a crowded Lake of the Ozarks bar went viral over Memorial Day weekend,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:45:58 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

EmVP: Bleu Events helps feed hundreds of kids during pandemic
EmVP: Bleu Events helps feed hundreds of kids during pandemic
COLUMBIA - With schools closed and after school programs cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the community has gotten creative... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:37:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

18-year-old arrested after armed standoff
18-year-old arrested after armed standoff
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Deputies from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old from Tebbetts on Monday. Just after... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:03:11 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
10am 69°
11am 71°
12pm 72°
1pm 72°