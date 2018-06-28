Columbia School Board Meets to Discuss Five Year Plan

The big issues Monday night include the school district's five year plan, and passing an amended student/staff relations policy for the upcoming school year.

The district is expected to hear strategies that have been in the works since September on how to ensure all students are reading at or above grade level by 2015.

Other aims of the plan include fixing the drop-out rate and attendance problems for the district.

The amendment to the student/staff relations policy would limit teacher's communication with students outside of a parent or guardian's watch. The school district is looking at how to spend part of the money from a school bond issue that was developed to design drawings needed to build new gyms for both Hickman and Rock bridge high schools.