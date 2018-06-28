Columbia School Board To Consider Employee Pay

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School District will present a budget proposal to the Columbia School Board Monday evening. Chief Financial Officer Linda Quinley is trying to fix the salary schedule for next year so some teachers get an increase in pay. The school district froze salaries for the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 school years which means teachers' salaries are still behind their contracts.

2010-2011 teachers in the district with only a bachelor's degree can make $44,025 with 21 years of teaching. 2011-2012 teachers with only a bachelor's degree will be able to make $44,230 with 21 years of teaching.