Columbia School Board to Vote on Bond Proposal

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's board of education will meet Monday night to vote on a $50 million bond proposal that would appear on April's ballot.

If passed, the bond would allow for the building of a new elementary school, costing $20 million. The school would house 650 students. Existing Columbia school buildings would also benefit with updates and improvements.

The board will also look at a tax levy increase. The 40-cent increase would result in an extra eight million dollars for school operations and staff.

The board also plans to hear a proposal for new school boundaries to include the new Battle High School, set to open in August 2013. A committee selected last year drew the plan. It includes a plan to covert middle and junior high schools to intermediate schools, open to sixth through eighth graders.