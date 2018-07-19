Columbia school board to vote on boundary changes

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will meet Monday night to vote on proposed boundary changes to elementary school attendance zones on Columbia's southwest side.

The proposed boundaries would incorporate the new Beulah Ralph Elementary School set to open in the fall of 2016.

The school is currently under construction at the corner of Route KK and Scott Blvd. in southwest Columbia. Currently, students living near the new school are primarily zoned to attend Mill Creek or Rock Bridge elementary schools.

According to Columbia Public Schools (CPS), a study committee composed of representatives from six CPS elementary schools plus community members have been assessing proposals for new school boundaries since Fall 2014.

"The committee will consider a transfer policy that allows 5th graders to remain at their previous school and policies that allow siblings to remain," CPS' website states. "Children who were affected by the 2014-15 boundary change will not be forced to change schools."

To learn more about the new elementary school and the boundary proposal, visit Columbia Public Schools' website.

