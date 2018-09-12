Columbia School District Focus of Funding Trial

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The leader of the Columbia School District speaks about challenges in her schools as the trial over the state's method of paying for public education continues. Superintendent Phyllis Chase spoke Tuesday of efforts to improve the academic performance of black students. She talked about the cost to provide interpreters for the hundreds of students who speak 42 different languages. She also said the district has $280 million worth of building needs as the student population rises and some classes are held in trailers. But defenders of the state's funding system pointed out that Columbia students are generally performing better than the state average, and funding per student is higher.