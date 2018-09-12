Columbia School District Reconsidering Bus Route Transfer Plan

COLUMBIA - After recent school bus delays, the Columbia School District is already reconsidering plans for a bus route including three elementary schools.

For the new school year, Benton, Ridgeway and Lee Elementary School have been combined on the same bus route with transfer stop times as well. All three schools stop at Ridgeway at 7:40 a.m., and then the Lee and Benton students change busses to travel to their respective schools which start at 7:55 a.m.

District administrators noticed this new plan has caused some delays because of the transfer process and have been looking for alternatives. The transfer process is time-consuming, resulting in students becoming late for school.

District admnistrators discussed alternatives on Friday, and will continue to contact parents if any changes are made to the route.