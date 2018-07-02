Columbia School Donates Hats to Cancer Patients

COLUMBIA - West Boulevard Elementary School students presented 350 hats to Ellis Fischel Cancer Hospital and Boone Hospital Monday morning. The hats will be shared with cancer patients.

Students collected the hats as part of a school-wide 'Pay it Forward' project inspired by local author Michele Spry. Spry wrote a book dedicated to school volunteer Tom Trabue who was diagnosed with cancer in May 2012. The book titled "Tom T's Hat Rack" was based on the hats Trabue wore while undergoing cancer treatment.

"We have about 67 hats just for kids," said first grade teacher Rebekah Jouret. "I think it's pretty cool that our kids gave to other kids."