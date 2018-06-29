Columbia Schools Considering Gun Policy

COLUMBIA - A Columbia school district committee is considering a plan Wednesday to allow two employees to carry guns on school grounds.

The district is considering to allow the director and assistant director of security, John White and Ken Gregory, to carry firearms on school property. Together, the two bring 41 years of law enforcement experience.

The current policy allows only school resource officers, who are employed through the Columbia Police Department, to carry weapons on campus.

The board discussed the same policy in 2011, and it did not pass. The policy committee took up the issue again in the wake of the recent school shooting in Connecticut.

"It's also just a reality that things have changes," said Columbia Public School's Michelle Baumstark.

"We certainly don't want to be in a situation where it would be necessary and we didn't have the resources available to us," she added.

The policy is planned to go before the school board in May.