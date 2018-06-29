Columbia Schools Expect to Hire Superintendent by Late March

COLUMBIA- The Columbia School Board held a special session Thursday. Among the topics discussed, was the search for a new superintendent.

Christine King, president of the Columbia Board of Education provided the update. She said 19 candidates are to be vetted in the upcoming application process. The board will not yet disclose the names of the candidates. The process includes the hiring of a search consultant who will conduct background and reference checks. The board will then meet with the consultant who will assist them in deciding how many applicants to interview. Once the board has made its decision, King said that the board will create an open forum for the community and teachers to have a question and answer session with the candidates.

King said the board is looking to announce the new superintendent the week before the school district's spring break, which begins March 22.

Superintendent Chris Belcher announced his retirement Jan. 8.