Columbia Schools Hope To Spare Staff Pay From Cuts

COLUMBIA - With nearly $2 million in budget cuts likely necessary, Columbia Public Schools leaders will meet Monday night to discuss how to tighten its belt while keeping employee pay and alternative programs intact.

The school board meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at the administration building on West Worley Street, kicks off a four month-long budget making process.

Administrators hope to use $5 million of the $8 million in federal stimulus money the district saved to help sustain employee benefits programs. If these funds run out, the district may have to freeze salaries or end alternative programs, like those at Douglass High School.

School officials hope these cuts will help keep the district's finances afloat until state funding returns to higher levels.