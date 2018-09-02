Columbia schools off lockdown after report of man with a gun

COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Schools placed three buildings on lockdown Friday morning after reports of a man with a gun in the area.

West Middle School, Russell Boulevard Elementary and the Aslin Administration building were locked down for about 40 minutes around 10:30 a.m. Columbia Public Schools sent notices to parents and staff in the three buildings.

Columbia Police said they cleared the area around 11:10 a.m. after finding a man who had bought a BB gun at the mall.

CPS said no students were in danger and schools were going back to their normal schedules.