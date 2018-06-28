Columbia Schools Offer Help in Talking With Kids

COLUMBIA - In wake of Friday's school shooting in Newton, Conn., Columbia Public Schools are offering suggestions on how to talk with your kids about the tragic events.

In an e-mail sent to parents obtained by KOMU 8, the district encouraged parents to be especially sensitive and be prepared to offer support to their kids. The e-mail also told parents they may notice behavior changes in their child such as nervous behavior, trouble concentrating and a fear of being alone.

Here are some of the suggestions from Columbia Public Schools:

Children do not need to know everything about a violent situation to come to some understanding about it.

Be sensitive to your child's questions.

Permit your child to talk about his or her feelings.

Show your understanding and caring when sharing news about this event with your child.

Talk at your child's eye level. Touch or hold your child when appropriate as hugs and sitting close can say a lot.



Below is a look at the full e-mail sent out to Columbia Public School parents Friday afternoon:

CPS Talking to Kids