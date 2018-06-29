Columbia Schools Progress to Postseason Play

6 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Friday, November 04 2011 Nov 4, 2011 Friday, November 04, 2011 4:17:00 PM CDT November 04, 2011 in Friday Night Fever
By: Ashley Goldberg

COLUMBIA - Class 6 high school football playoffs begin Friday and both of Columbia's high schools are in the postseason.

No. 8 Rock Bridge gets a rematch with Rockhurst. In week five of the regular season, the Bruins lost 35-6 at Rockhurst.

Rock Bridge is 7-3 on the season and in the postseason for the first time since 2005. Rockhurst is No. 2 in the state and its only loss came in double-overtime at Jefferson City.

Hickman heads to the St. Louis area to for its first playoff appearance since its state championship in 2004. The Kewpies play at Francis Howell. Hickman made the playoffs as a district runner-up when they shocked the state by upsetting Jefferson City 16-14 last Friday. Hickman is 5-5 this season and Francis howell is 7-3.

You can find the highlights from both games tonight at 10 p.m. on KOMU Sports.

 

