Columbia schools strive for more electronic devices in classroom

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School District plans for students from grades 5-12 to have their own personal electronic device by 2021.

This fall all fifth graders in Columbia Public Schools have access to individual iPad minis to help support instructional goals in the classroom.

Michelle Baumstark, director of community relations for Columbia Public Schools, said "They will take those iPads with them through middle school. And then when they get to to ninth grade at the high school they will be issued new iPads."

"We really want to make sure that we're providing them with every opporunity to be succesful," Baumstark said.

As of right now, Battle High School is the only high school in the district that provides iPads for all of its students.

Baumstark said all fourth graders throughout the district are able to bring their own devices from home if they have them.