Columbia schools test higher than state average

5 hours 50 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 2:53:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News
By: Skylar Webb, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia schools are soaring academically just four months into the 2019-2020 school year.

The ACT is a standardized test used to measure a student's knowledge of English, reading, math and science. Results released Wednesday for the 2018-2019 academic year showed Columbia schools surpassing the state average with a 21.1 composite score, compared to the state score of 20.8.

"I can't recall a year when we didn't outperform the state," said CPS Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark.

Baumstark credits students' ability to achieve these scores to the school system's tactic of not "teaching to the test," but rather curriculum standards the state has set. 

CPS had around 1,000 students students take the ACT. Baumstark says CPS performance is especially of note as the district continues to outperform the state due to the large pool of test takers they have in comparison to other schools.

"We pay for all of our juniors to take the exam," Baumstark said. "It's something, several years ago, the state had paid for the ACT for students, but no longer does."

In addition to an above average composite score, ten CPS students received perfect ACT scores.

A perfect score is something Tolton Catholic senior, Silas Glaude, knows all about.

Glaude has been recognized as Tolton's first student in the school's eight-year history to receive a perfect score on the ACT. He says he threw "tips and tricks" to test taking out the window when it came to preparing himself for the test.

"I don't think there's any one secret," Glaude said. "A lot of hard work goes into it, I would say."

Glaude said he tried to simulate the conditions of the test as much as he could when studying. He also said his teachers make a point to direct students' attention to questions they might see on the exam.

When learning of Glaude's success, both the Dean of Academics and the Chaplain said they weren't surprised Glaude pushed past the school's many 35's and into becoming the first student to score a perfect composite on the test.

Father Mike Coleman, who has been the Chaplain since the school first opened, described Silas as "unassuming" and "humble."

"You'd never imagine just interacting with him that he's such a brilliant kid because he's just a normal kid," Coleman said. "I am just so proud of him. He's an achiever, but that's not who he identifies as."

Glaude said he was "shocked" when he learned of his perfect score.

"The night before I actually had a couple of dreams where I got different scores, so it was a little surreal even seeing that I had a score that was perfect," Glaude said. "It's been a goal of mine for a really long time."

To see how your child's school stacks up, visit the ACT website.

More News

Grid
List

FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
COLUMBIA - The first winter weather of the new cold season has arrived in Missouri. While you can always read... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 6:44:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in Weather

Local Halloween costume store faces the real fear of online shopping
Local Halloween costume store faces the real fear of online shopping
COLUMBIA — Local business owners face a spooky reality around the holiday season — the competition of online shopping. ... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Hy-Vee to offer drug take back receptacles at stores
Hy-Vee to offer drug take back receptacles at stores
COLUMBIA- Hy-Vee announced last week that it would be installing drug take back receptacles in all of its locations by... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 5:51:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Second arrest made in the E'quan Spain homicide
UPDATE: Second arrest made in the E'quan Spain homicide
COLUMBIA - A second man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of E’quan Spain. Columbia Police... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 5:04:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Twitter bans political ads ahead of 2020 election
Twitter bans political ads ahead of 2020 election
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter, reacting to growing concern about misinformation spread on social media, is banning all political... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 4:52:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Columbia Police asking for public's help in credit card fraud case
Columbia Police asking for public's help in credit card fraud case
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are asking for help in identifying two individuals involved in credit card fraud. Police did... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 4:51:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Riley Toyota plans to reopen in November
Riley Toyota plans to reopen in November
JEFFERSON CITY - After the May 22 tornado, the dealerships of Riley Toyota and Riley Chevrolet had a six month... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 4:25:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Boone and Columbia Public Works prepare for the potential of slick spots on the roads
Boone and Columbia Public Works prepare for the potential of slick spots on the roads
BOONE COUNTY - With the possibility of slick spots overnight and into the morning, people might be worried about driving.... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 3:39:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Fulton police take two into custody for felony warrants
Fulton police take two into custody for felony warrants
FULTON - Fulton Police Officers took two people into custody for felony warrants Wednesday morning. According to a news... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 2:57:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Columbia schools test higher than state average
Columbia schools test higher than state average
COLUMBIA - Columbia schools are soaring academically just four months into the 2019-2020 school year. The ACT is a... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 2:53:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Winter weather preparations begin
Winter weather preparations begin
COLUMBIA - People are gearing up for winter just in time for Halloween this year. People have been out... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 1:37:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Columbia Water & Light earns national energy efficiency award
Columbia Water & Light earns national energy efficiency award
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Water & Light Department has earned an industry award for energy efficiency. The department was awarded... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 12:28:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Number of uninsured kids in Missouri rises by nearly 17% since 2016, study says
Number of uninsured kids in Missouri rises by nearly 17% since 2016, study says
JEFFERSON CITY - The national and local rate of uninsured children has seen an overall increase since 2014, according to... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 12:08:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Columbia man ordered to pay $2.75 million in arson case
Columbia man ordered to pay $2.75 million in arson case
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man acquitted on arson charges will still have to pay damages to the alleged victim. ... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 11:42:00 AM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Rocheport Doughnut Festival offers good eats and family fun
Rocheport Doughnut Festival offers good eats and family fun
ROCHEPORT – The Rocheport Doughnut Festival geared up for another weekend of fall fun and doughnuts this year. The... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 11:04:00 AM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Cold weather adjusts Halloween events
Cold weather adjusts Halloween events
COLUMBIA - The frosty weather comes early this year causing a handful of events to make adjustments. But at least... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 10:54:00 AM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Moberly officials to hold county-wide hiring event
Moberly officials to hold county-wide hiring event
MOBERLY - The Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce and Moberly Public Schools are hosting an event Wednesday to combat an... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 6:24:00 AM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Police investigate overnight armed robbery at Paris Road Break Time
Police investigate overnight armed robbery at Paris Road Break Time
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Break Time convenience store. An employee at the... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 3:50:00 AM CDT October 30, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 35°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
9pm 34°
10pm 33°
11pm 33°
12am 32°