Columbia seeking bids for homeless camp, quarantine rooms in hotels

COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia is asking for proposals from organizations interested in providing camping services for the city's homeless population during the COVID-19 outbreak and for hotels and motels willing to be used for isolating or quarantining people.

Organizations wanting to bid should submit their proposals by 5 p.m. Friday.

The homeless camp

In the city's request for proposals, it says it will "provide a location on city property" with up to 70 individual 16-by-16-foot campsites. It will also provide potable water, refuse containers, portable toilets, hand washing stations and pre-recorded staff and volunteer training.

Organizations bidding to provide the service must be able to have at least five trainees, staff or volunteers. They must also maintain documentation of people entering and leaving the camp, and provide three meals a day to campers.