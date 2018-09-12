Columbia Seeks Input on Trash Bins

COLUMBIA - Columbia wants citizen input before it considers switching the way residents put out their trash. Currently, the city requires trash be placed in plastic bags and set out street-side for collection. A survey asks residents whether they would want to start using roll carts -- or hard plastic trash bins that easily attach to garbage trucks.

The largest city in mid-Missouri using roll carts is Jefferson City, though its garbage services are provided by the private company Allied Waste, not the municipal government.

You can take the survey here.