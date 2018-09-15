Columbia Sees Job Growth

COLUMBIA - Nationally, the unemployment rate has been stuck at 9.5%. But Columbia has seen a different story. Instead of unemployment, there has been a jump of employment.

Columbia ranks near the top of a new list tonight of best cities for job growth. With an eleven spot jump from last year, Columbia makes number 23.

The website Newgeography.com looked at Columbia and 233 other small cities and did so before the big IBM announcement. The analysts looked at recent and long-term local job trends to pick the best cities.

One small Missouri city beat out Columbia-- St. Joseph came in at number five. Next came Columbia at 23, Jefferson City at 61 and finally Joplin at 78.