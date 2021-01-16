COLUMBIA – Cedarhurst Senior Living received vaccinations for 87 people on Saturday.
The vaccination clinic happened after Missouri officials announced the state was prepared to move into phase 1B, tier 1 of the vaccination plan.
A spokesperson for Cedarhurst said 58 residents, 26 employees and 4 outside providers were vaccinated in Columbia on Saturday.
Residents and staff were quick to celebrate the milestone.
Angela Keeven, Chief Wellness Officer for Cedarhurst, said the vaccinations mark the beginning of the end of COVID-19.
"Obviously 2020 has been a rough year, particularly for the population we serve – older adults – where they are the most vulnerable to this virus," she said. "So this vaccine has been a breath of fresh air."
Keeven said the virus put limitations on social interactions for many residents, which made the community eager to get their shots.
Bob Tanner, a resident in the community, had his own reasons.
"That's the thing to do," he said. "To get over this."
Tanner said the shot did not hurt. His son, a doctor, also received his vaccine.
Saturday's clinic is an initial bookend to nearly a year's worth of diligence from staff and residents.
"It's been scary at times, there's no doubt about that," Keeven said. "And it's been difficult on all of us."
There is currently not a date set for when Cedarhurst staff and residents will receive their second dose.