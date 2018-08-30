Columbia shooting sends man to hospital

COLUMBIA — A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Friday after he was shot twice.

The shooting took place on Sylvan Lane just off the I-70 and highway 63 interchange around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The Columbia Police Department said the victim did not cooperate with police, and there are no suspects.

Police searched the area looking for evidence and talked to neighbors in hopes of gathering information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department, or call 573-875-TIPS.