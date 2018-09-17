Columbia Shots Fired Result in Morning Arrest

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested early Tuesday morning for firing shots late Monday night.

Columbia police officers responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 2600 block of Quail Drive around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Upon arrival, officers found Matthew D. Johnson had witnessed a dispute between a woman he knew and another woman. Johnson went home to retrieve a handgun and then returned to the woman's residence where he then fired at least two shots into the air. No one was injured.

Johnson was arrested just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday for an unlawful use of weapons felony and his bond is set at $4,500.