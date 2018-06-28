Columbia small businesses prepare for competition on Cyber Monday

COLUMBIA - As the post-Thanksgiving shopping weekend winds down, Columbia small businesses were preparing Sunday for a rush of online shopping, largely dominated by big-name retailers, during Cyber Monday.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) says it created the term "Cyber Monday" in 2005 in a push to get people to shop online. The NRF said Sunday it expected 121 million people to shop online for Cyber Monday.

Columbia store manager Madison Trussell said the day is a good chance to use her store's social media accounts.

"We'll always be posting new arrivals," Trussell said. "I would say Instagram is our most popular platform."

Trussell works for Swank Boutique, a single, independant store downtown. She said she wasn't too concerned about competition from major department stores posting deals online Monday.

"We build a realy great relationship with our customers and we have a lot of loyal and repeat customers," Trussell said.

Employees at several stores in Columbia said Sunday they would be hosting deals online Monday, but often with an in-store tie-in, encouraging customers to come in to the store too.

"Some people just prefer to shop online, prefer to be at home," Trussell said. "I think it just comes down to a personal level."

Trussell said despite the holiday rush, she enjoys working retail this time of year.

"I love it," she said. "I love when customers are coming in to look for gifts becuase they're so open to suggestions."

Many Columbia store employees said Sunday they would utilize their social media platforms to promote their online deals and encourage people to come in-store.

