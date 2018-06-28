Columbia Starts Visioning Process

For example, Morgan hopes Columbia expands its public tranportation.

"It'd be a very good thing for people who can't afford cars, can't afford insurance, can't afford gas," she explained.

The city hired a consultant to lead the planning process.

"We want to bring the people who live, work, play, study, shop in Columbia together to talk about what can really make Columbia the best it can be in the coming years," said Jennifer Lindbom of ACP Visioning and Planning.

"This is a citizen-driven process that isn't revolving around one group of citizens with one special interest but rather the community as a whole," added Dianne Drainer, Vision Committee co-chairperson.

Another meeting is set for 6:30-8:30 this Thursday night in Rock Bridge High School. You can also follow the process online at gocolumbiamo.com under the "visioning" link.