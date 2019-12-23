Columbia Steak 'n Shake armed robbery suspects in custody

COLUMBIA - Two suspects in an armed robbery at a Steak 'n Shake on Worley Street on Dec. 15 were taken into custody, police said Saturday.

In a release, the Columbia Police Department said Timothy Smith and Brittni Smith, from Indiana, were taken into custody White County, Illinois, while committing a similar robbery. Police said the couple committed robberies in several other states, including Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Columbia police had obtained a warrant for the Smith's arrest on charges of first-degree robbery. The release said the vehicle used in the Columbia robbery and several others was stolen and spray painted black by the Smiths.

On Dec. 15, two suspects entered the Steak 'n Shake on Worley Street, ate a meal, then took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.