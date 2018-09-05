Columbia struggles to retain some city employees, considers pay increase

COLUMBIA - Customers of the city of Columbia's solid waste and recycling services might see their trash bags on their curbs for longer than expected.

The city is "struggling" to hire and retain workers in certain city service areas, including its Solid Waste Utility. Fourth Ward City Council member Ian Thomas said this is because the work is "hard, dangerous and/or poorly compensated compared with other employers."

On Tuesday, the Council discussed the fiscal budget for the upcoming year, which starts on October 1. The Council voted in an amendment to increase the pay by $2 for all waste collectors. It also voted on Matthes' original 25 cent increase and an additional 20 cent increase to all permanent employees across the board.

Second Ward Council Member Michael Trapp said a pay raise is the first step in keeping workers.

"I am not convinced that pay is going to help, but I think we have to take that off the table," Trapp said. "The way that we do trash collection is intrinsically dangerous and hard work in the climate that we have. We will never know if pay is going to help if we don’t try."

In a Columbia Facebook group, residents discussed the trash pickup system in Columbia. Steven Sapp, Director of Community Relations for the City of Columbia, commented multiple times to answer questions.

"The work and to some extent the pay have made it difficult and at times impossible to find people who will collect trash and recycling," Sapp commented.

Sapp said Solid Waste is currently short-staffed by 12 people. It takes a minimum of 26 team members to run the eight refuse and five recycling routes every day, so it is currently not able to fulfill each route on its schedule.

Dan Greening is the manager of T-Mac Solid Waste & Roll-Off Disposal Services in Columbia. He said his company also has a difficult time retaining workers.

"No one wants to do this type of work because it's hard and dangerous," Greening said. "I've tried a pay raise for my workers, and it still doesn't keep them."

Greening said in order to keep city workers city's system, the council will have to add more benefits than just pay to keep them.

"No one does the comparable work of our solid waste," Trapp said. "Other places have an automated system. Ours is unique and particularly dangerous and deserves more pay."

The Council will officially decide on the amendments to the budget and the increase in pay at next Tuesday's meeting.





