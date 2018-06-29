Columbia student brings BB gun to school

COLUMBIA - Parents were notified afer a Columbia Public School student brought a BB gun to school in his backpack Tuesday.

Lange Middle School principal C. Bernard Solomon sent a letter to parents about the incident and said school officials were alerted when several students saw the BB gun. The students reported it to administrators who then confiscated it.

Solomon said the school is taking appropriate disciplinary action, and no one was unsafe in the building.

"I take this incident seriously, it violates our school safety policies. I am asking for your help in addressing the important issue of school safety," Solomon said.

He asked parents to check their child's backpack each day to make sure they are only bringing items that belong in school to the school.

"In order for our school to remain a safe haven, we must all work together – parents, staff and community members – to provide the quality environment that our children deserve," Solomon said.