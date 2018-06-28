Columbia students head back to the classroom
COLUMBIA – The summer has come to an end for students in Columbia. Students returned to class on Tuesday.
High school students picked up their schedules based on their graduation year. Freshman had the chance to come tour the campus on Monday so that they are comfortable and familiar with the building. Teachers have had several work days to prepare their classrooms for students’ arrival.
J.D. Coffman, an administrator at Hickman High School said teachers are ready to get back in the classroom.
“That’s what the first day is really all about,” Coffman said. “The teachers take roll, set expectations in their classroom, set the theme for the year, what they want to get out of it and what the kids can expect.”
Coffman also said attending school on the first day is the best way for students to start the year off right.
“Just come back and enjoy yourself, get to know your new teachers if you don’t know those, and see your friends you haven’t seen for the whole summer,” he said.
Staff has been encouraged to display more school spirit this year, and Coffman thinks teachers have passed that increase in spirit down to students.