Columbia Students Launch Space Simulation

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Aeronautic and Space Association began its 24th annual aerospace simulation Monday. Members of CASA participate in the simulation called CASA Mission 2412 at Hickman High School, which will run for a week.

Students prepare for the simulation in their aerospace technology courses the first half of the school year before the simulation that occurs every February.

The simulation includes mission control, piloting the space ship, overcoming simulated emergencies and completing research, all in their mock space station. The space station is intended to be a scaled-down model of NASA's Space Station Freedom. There is even a room for members to sleep for overnight simulations.

Students of the program run the simulation from 9 a.m. until about 5 p.m. each day. They also welcome students from other high schools and junior high schools to participate in training and simulation.

The program runs through Saturday.