Columbia Students Outscore Peers on Advanced Placement Exams

COLUMBIA — Students from Columbia Public Schools outscored their state and global peers on 2012 Advanced Placement exams.

CPS stated in a press release that 82 percent of its students' 2011-12 AP exam scores earned the test takers college credit. To meet college and university requirements one must score a three or above on a one to five point scale.

Below is a score comparisons chart of state and global AP test takers.

The release said between 16 and 20 percent of CPS students have taken at least one AP exam over the last three years, compared to an estimated eight to nine percent at the state level.

"Students are encouraged to challenge themselves with rigorous coursework and take advantage of the opportunity to earn college credit," Superintendent Chris Belcher said.

Students taking AP exams have the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced standing at most of the nation's colleges and universities.