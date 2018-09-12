Columbia Students Work to Get Their Peers Registered

COLUMBIA - With the voter registration deadline on Wednesday MU students are working to get other students on campus registered. The Associated Students of the University of Missouri and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Zeta Alpha Chapter have partnered together to have booths on campus 4 days out of the week throughout September and into October.

In the last general election, ASUM regsitered 1,000 people before the voter registration deadline, this year with two days to go they have regsitered more than 4,500 people.The goal of ASUM and Alpha Phi Alpha is to reach 5,000 people before the deadline.