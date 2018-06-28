Columbia Superintendent's Contract Extended Unamiously

6 years 3 months 6 days ago Thursday, March 22 2012 Mar 22, 2012 Thursday, March 22, 2012 10:10:00 AM CDT March 22, 2012 in News
By: Brian Bondus
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education met Thursday in a special session at West Junior High School to discuss four issues.

Superintendent Chris Belcher's contract was extended unanimously without discussion. He kept the same salary and benefits. The contract runs through 2015.

Board member Jonathan Sessions and REDI President Mike Brooks presented an Enhanced Economic Enterprise Zone project. This project is aimed at bringing manufacturing jobs to the area, and in return the business would receive a 50 percent tax break on property taxes. The school board was brought into the equation, because property taxes fund the schools.

However, there are some stipulations to the project. First, businesses can only build in designated areas that are still being worked out. Second, the business must sell 50 percent of its products outside the state of Missouri. Third, the business must employ at least two employees and the employees salary and benefits must be at least 75 percent of the states average for those categories.

Whether the project happens in Columbia is ultimately up to the city council, but the school board will give a recommendation to the council once the details of the plan are finalized. The Enhanced Economic Enterprise Zone is currently in 118 Missouri communities and 30 communities are looking at the project. These zones are used all across Kansas.

Next the board heard 11 student performance objectives from Dr. Sally Beth Lyon and Dr. Wanda Brown. The student objectives are one of seven projects the district is working on in its Comprehensive School Improvement Plan. More than 500 people are working together to come up with solutions. The student objectives include:

1. Students will meet established benchmarks for proficiency and/or growth in every subject at every grade level as measured by a coherent system of common assessments.

2. The district will accommodate all eligible children in quality Title I preschool so that the number of CPS pre-schoolers meeting kindergarten readiness standards will improve.

3. All students will read on or above grade level at the end of each year, by 2015.

4. Each student will meet or exceed expected growth in reading each year.

5. Proficiency rates on MAP communication arts and mathematics assessments will meet or exceed Adequate Yearly Progress proficiency targets by subgroup and overall, by 2015.

6. Each student will meet or exceed expected growth in MAP communication arts and mathematics, each year.

7. The percentage of students that meet or exceed college/career readiness benchmark scores in English, reading, mathematics, and science or EXPLORE, PLAN, and ACT, will increase annually. The percentage of students taking the ACT will increase.

8. All 9th grade students will earn at least 6 credits toward graduation including successful completion of Algebra I/Integrated I.

9. The Columbia School District will increase the graduation rate annually.

10. All graduates will complete requirements for their chosen post-secondary path (2 or 4 year college, military, vocational training or employment) resulting in an annual improvement in the percentage of students entering a 2 or 4 year college, training program, occupation related to their career education training, or the military.

11. The Columbia School District will achieve at 95 percent average daily attendance rate.

Finally, the board approved $59,710,000 in bonds for developmental projects. It refinanced old bonds from 2004-05 totaling $26,710,000. With the refinancing the interest rate fell from 3 percent to 1.39% saving Columbia schools $1,587,366. The board also approved $33 million in new bonds.  Moody's bond rating system gave the bonds at "Aa1." 

"That money goes largely to finishing Battle High School's construction, pay for the gymnasiums at Rock Bridge and Hickman, and get us started this summer on air conditioning in the elementary schools." Said Columbia Board of Education CFO Linda Quinly.

More News

Grid
List

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
14 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
20 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°
2pm 91°