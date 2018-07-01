Columbia SWAT Team to Conduct Active Shooter Training at Columbia Mall

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department SWAT Team will be conducting active shooter training Monday evening at the Columbia Mall. The Columbia Mall requested and gave permission for this training.

Multiple police vehicles, officers and volunteers involved in the training will be in the area around 6 p.m. Training will not start until the Columbia Mall is closed at 9 p.m. The training exercise will be conducted inside the mall and no one else will be allowed in.

Captain Brad Nelson said training's like this happen all the time and usually they take place in schools. Nelson said the mall was unique because it is such an open space.