Columbia Swelters

COLUMBIA- Record high temperatures sent some people indoors.

But that's not usually a viable option for folks as life often gets in the way.

That's the case for Howell Wheaton, a Columbia farmer who took a break from the fields to vote on August 3.

Wheaton said he is most concerned about the health of his livestock.

"It's affected my cattle in the way that they don't like to go out in this heat and so they don't graze enough, as much as they should," said Wheaton, who also said the heat has compromised hay production.

Wheaton knows the cows aren't the only one's compromised due to the heat, "it interferes with me as I'm not as young as some years ago and particularly this humidity," said Wheaton, "so it has slowed work down on the farm quite a bit, at least for me it did."

Farmer's aren't alone in their heat woes, parents too must make the decision whether to brave the heat with their children.

That was the case for Carrie Conklin, who brought her two young children with her to vote.

"It's been very hot," said Conklin, "to be honest , the kids ans I are pretty much staying inside because we'll go ourside for like ten mintues and we'll be drenched."

August 3 was the hottest day on record.