Columbia teachers union releases new guidelines

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA met with leaders of Columbia Public Schools Friday to release new guidelines for the school year.

One of the main recommendations is changing the benchmark for hybrid and full online learning. The district is using a model based off of Minnesota schools that would require a hybrid learning if COVID-19 cases are between 10 and 49 cases per 10,000 people for a two-week period. Fifty or more cases would shift the district to all online. CMNEA wants CPS to lower that number to 30 cases.

This comes after new research suggesting elementary age students and secondary age students are equally susceptible to the virus and because of that they should have the same guidelines.

CPS has been posting the new number of cases each day on its website.

CMNEA met with CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman Friday morning.

The district plans to let families know how the school year will start on Monday.

The teacher's union is also asking that the school communicates with everyone prior to making the change.

Classes are set to begin on Sept. 8. They were pushed back two weeks to see how cases from returning college students would affect the number.