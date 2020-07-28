Columbia teachers union releases recommendations for safe school return

COLUMBIA – The Columbia teacher’s union, CMNEA, released recommendations for members on Monday, amid plans by Columbia Public Schools to return to school in August.

Among the CMNEA recommendations: advising union members to make “end of life planning," according to the report.

CPS released its return plan in June, and hasn't made significant changes despite Boone County’s cases of COVID-19 following an upward trajectory in recent weeks.

The CMNEA recommendations ask members to do things like finalize a will, update life insurance beneficiaries and assign power of attorney in the event of permanent disability due to the virus.

The bulk of the report is spread out across 12 pages. Six of those pages make recommendations for health and safety, and the other six make recommendations for teaching and learning changes for both in-person and virtual learning.

The report is further divided into recommendations for the district, educators, families, CMNEA and outstanding questions for the district.

The report based its recommendations on feedback from Zoom listening sessions held with the union’s members.

The union recommended in-person learning be delayed until after Labor Day at the earliest to gauge what effect the return of college students will have on case numbers in the community. In its report, the union also said they support a return to only virtual learning after Labor Day if case numbers rise.

The full report with all recommendations can be found by clicking here.

The report has been sent to the school board and Columbia Public Schools administrators for review.

Union leaders said they believe these recommendations are robust, and recognize it will take time for district leaders to consider how best to implement these strategies.

The reopening plan previously issued by the district already outlined a commitment to a number of recommendations for both health and safety, including social distancing, staying home if a person has a temperature above 100°, mask wearing, increased sanitization and increased availability of cleaning supplies.

KOMU 8 News reached out to Columbia Public Schools for a comment on the recommendations.

"We’re really pleased to see how aligned we are on many of the recommendations related to our return to education in the fall," Michelle Baumstark, community relations director for the district said.

"We did have an opportunity to review elements of their document prior to its release. Similarly, CMNEA participated in the development of the district’s re-entry plan that was released last month. We’re in the process of reviewing their formal report and subsequent questions. Dr. Stiepleman announced additional opportunities for employee feedback as we near our fall return last week. The Board of Education will be meeting next week to discuss our fall return as well."

Previous reporting from KOMU 8 News on reopening plans for Columbia Public Schools can be found by clicking here.