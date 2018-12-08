Columbia teen accused of burglary, trying to run from police

COLUMBIA - Police said Friday they arrested a Columbia man in connection with an armed robbery on Tiger Lane Thursday.

The Columbia Police Department said officers responded to robbery in which two male suspects forced their way into a home. Police said the two men pointed handguns at a the victim and demanded money.

Police said the two then assaulted the victim and drove away in a silver Chrysler 300. Police were able to obtain the vehicle's registration.

Gregory Brewster, 19, was taken into custody Thursday night. Police said he drove the silver car away from the scene of the armed robbery.

Upon arrest, police said Brewster attempted to run from them and led officers on a short foot pursuit. CPD found a marijuana pipe and marijuana on Brewster's person.

Brewster faces potential charges for armed robbery and drug possession charges.