Columbia teen dies in Friday morning Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY - A Columbia teen died in a single-vehicle car crash, early Friday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Trey Potter, 17, was driving East on I-40, at the Katy Trail at 1:40 a.m. Potter's car veered off the road and hit a traffic post.

Potter was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:45 a.m. and transported to Howard Funeral Home in Boonville.

According to the crash report, Potter was not wearing a seat belt and was the only person involved in the crash.