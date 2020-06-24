Columbia teen dies in Howard County car accident

COLUMBIA —A Columbia man died in a one-vehicle accident around 4 p.m. Sunday in Howard County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Haden T. Singleton, 18, of Columbia, was a passenger in a car driven by Timothy J. Mackenzie Jr., 27, of Tipton.

The 2013 Chevrolet Camaro drove off the right side of Route J west of County Road 318 and overturned, according to the Highway Patrol.